Algerian referee Lahlou Benbraham appointed for Gabon-Ghana match

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Lahlou Benbraham from Algeria has been appointed as Centre referee for the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations second Group C match between the Panthers of Gabon and the Black Stars of Ghana.

The 36 year old will be assisted by Mohammed Abdallah Ibrahim from Sudan (Assistant I), Seydou Tiama from Burkina Faso (Assistant II) and Amin Mohamed Amin Mohamed Omar (Fourth Referee).

Jean-Didier Masamba Malunga from the Democratic Republic of Congo would serve as the Match Commissioner while Latré-Kayi Edzona Lawson Hogban from Togo works as Referee Assessor.

Other officials include:

Helly Zafinimanga - General Coordinator - Madagascar

Khalilou Fadiga - Technical Study Group - Senegal

Jamal Fathi - Technical Study Group – Morocco

Dina Mohsen Medhat Hassan Radwan - Marketing Officer - Egypt

Aliou Goloko - Media Officer - Senegal

Thandi Merafe - Media Officer - South Africa

Ababacar Sene - Security Officer - Senegal

Mehdi Abid Charef - Video Assistant Referee – Algeria

Mahmoud Ahmed Kamel Abouelregal - Assistant VAR - Egypt

Zakia Bartegi - Doping Control - Tunisia

Mady Diallo - Assistant General Coordinator - Mali

Joseph Kabungo - COVID-19 Officer – Zambia.

The Gabon versus Ghana clash will take place at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé on Friday, January 15, 2022 at 20:00Hrs.

GNA

