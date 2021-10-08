Ghanaian Wins First Ever Alumnus of the Year Award in Finland

On Wednesday 6th October 2021, the Vaasa University of Applied Sciences (VAMK) in Finland had its first-ever alumni event in history.

The event brought together all those who have studied or worked at the institution or its predecessors. The theme of the event was focused on future working life and the importance of humanity for career path.

The climax of the event was the Alumnus of the year award.

Lukumanu Iddrisu, who is from Ghana was chosen as the first-ever alumni of the year at VAMK. The first-ever Ghanaian and/or African to attain such feat in a Finnish higher educational institution.

Iddrisu, moved to Vaasa, Finland in 2014 to study in the English-language International Business degree program. He is known as a persistent student and networker who is not afraid to present his ideas. His unwillingness to work has helped him advance in his career and pursue his dreams.

At the event, the Rector and CEO of Vaasa University of Applied Sciences Kati Komulainen remarked that Iddrisu has made a positive impact wherever he has worked and represented the school in a positive light. “We are proud of your success. You are an example to all students,” she said.

In an interview, Iddrisu stated how surprised but honoured he is to achieve this honour.

“When I got admission to study at Vaasa University of Applied Sciences 7 years ago, my dream was to graduate and get a suitable job in Finland. I never imagined that whatever I did during and after school made a positive impact. I’m surprised but happy to emerge the first ever alumnus of the year,” Iddrisu noted.

Lukumanu Iddrisu –a Dagomba by tribe– was born and raised in Tema. He is a staff of Wärstilä’s Human Resource and Employer Branding team and currently a final year Master’s in Strategic Business Development student at the University of Vaasa.

He is well known in Finland as a community builder who challenges the Finnish industry to utilise the talents of immigrants and often communicates to international students and immigrants on how they could network, build relationships, and validate their value to Finnish industry players.