17.09.2021 Headlines

Accra: Employee bolts with delivery company's motorbike on first day at work

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Employers, especially delivery companies are being cautioned to be on the lookout for a notorious criminal going about stealing motorbikes.

Identified as Rashid Iddrisu, he recently claimed to have seen a job advertisement of JQuickies, a delivery service company seeking employment.

He was employed as delivery personnel after his personal details including his drivers license was taken.

On his first assignment, the young man never returned with the brand-new royal motorbike with registration number M-21-GE5305.

His last seen on the secret tracker was Newtown, a location said to be 'no go area' for people who do not have the balls.

Further checks revealed that his personal details he submitted to the company including his drivers license were fake.

The young man who is now nowhere to be found is said to have an ‘uncle’ face but a top criminal to the core.

In a statement from the company, other employers must be vigilant in order not to fall prey to Rashid Iddrisu and his kinds who are criminally operating in such fashion.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

ModernGhana Links
