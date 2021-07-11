Galamsey Action Group Statement on the inauguration of 2 Community Mining Sites in Western Region

On Monday, July 5, representatives of the Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources inaugurated two new community mining sites in Mmampehia in the Ahanta West district and Kwawblay village, also known as Kwabre, near Nuba in Jomoro (Nzema West) district, both of which are in the Western Region, under the guise of providing jobs for the youth.

In Jomoro, not only is Kwabre and its environs the breadbasket of the people, it is also said to be a critical watershed area, and any mining there would pose a major threat of flooding to all the central parts of Jomoro. Many people in Nzema are worried, and rightfully so, especially given the devastation that mining in Ghana (community and or legal and illegal alike) has caused to many rivers and communities in Ghana. The very names mentioned in this "project", George Mireku Duker of Tarkwa Nsuaem, now deputy minister, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and Kwasi Bonzoh of Ellembelle have already presided over extreme destruction in their respective communities.

What makes this even more concerning is that just last week, we at Galamsey Action Group had sent Solution Proposals to the government that offers several job creation options. The proposal enjoins the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to pause all small-scale mining in Ghana for two (2) years to give itself time to get a hold of the devastating situation facing the country. Read our proposal here, and watch a summary of our key points

We join the people of Nzema, especially the youth and all well meaning Ghanaians to reiterate the need to put a hold on ALL small scale mining in our communities. We have seen what the so-called Community Mining in Ghana has done in many communities and cannot watch another one go the way of the rest.

We call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his Government, Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, his deputy George Mireku Duker, Hon Kobby Okyere Darko, Minister, Western Region, MCEs of Ahanta West and Jomoro and Awulae Annor Adjaye III of Jomoro to HALT any plans for Community mining in Mmampehia and Kwabre with immediate effect. They should rather focus their attention on genuinely solving the significant environmental problem that’s been caused by the disastrous management of mining in Ghana, especially in the Western Region.

Issued on Monday, July 12, 2021, by

Elizabeth Allua Vaah

for Galamsey Action Group

Email: [email protected]; WhatsApp: +1647-782-6202

