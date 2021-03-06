ModernGhanalogo

06.03.2021

Ghana@64: Let's all step up and develop Ghana – Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo has called on all Ghanaians to set up and play significant roles in the development of the country.

He made the call in his 64th Independence Day message to the nation on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

This year's Independence Day parade was held at the forecourt of the Jubilee House in Accra due to the Coronavirus safety protocols.

In his statement, Mr Akufo-Addo recounted that “Sixty-four (64) years ago, we freed our nation, Ghana, from the shackles of colonialism and imperialism. We were the first nation, in colonial Africa, to gain our independence from the colonial power, and, thus, became the torchbearer of the struggle for liberation of the African continent.”

“We must all step up and play significant roles in the development of Ghana, our motherland. Let us bequeath to our children, their children, and generations unborn a nation of hope and opportunity, not one of despair and retrogression.”

“Happy 64th Independence Day Celebration to all of us, and may God bless us all and our homeland Ghana, and make her great and strong,” he said.

—DGN online

