St. Monica’s College working to advance online learning mode

Listen to article

St. Monica’s College of Education at Asante Mampong is working to advance online teaching and learning mode as well as Information and Communications Technology (ICT), to help facilitate and augment teaching and learning in the school.

Mr. Kwaku Owusu-Agyeman, the Acting Principal of the School briefing the media on the campus of the institution at Asante Mampong, said the initiative was being conducted by his outfit in collaboration with the Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T-TEL) and the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE).

It is with the focus to establish Wireless Fidelity (WiFi) on the entire campus to support the advancement of virtual learning.

The Acting Principal said the initiative was to also ensure uninterrupted access to academic programmes, and in addition, to facilitate students’ access to online educational resources and researching.

“This is also part of the digitization agenda of this noble institution as an added advantage to mitigating the negative educational impact of the covid-19 pandemic”, he noted.

Mr. Opoku-Agyeman, said the management of the institution had also donated fifty “X-Tigi Pro 10 Tablets” to the teaching and strategic Senior Staff of the school, to enable access to the space of convenience of online teaching and learning.

“This is to also proffer solutions to the problems the pandemic had brought on the global educational systems as well as take advantage of the opportunities of advancing the cause of online teaching and learning as a medium of educational convenience for the students and tutors”, he added.

Mr. Opoku-Agyeman said his outfit together with the Master Card Foundation and the T-TEL had also made provisions of Huawei Smart Phones at affordable prices to students who did not have smartphones in order to facilitate accessibility to the online teaching and learning platforms established.

He commended the government for supporting the cause of supporting all public tertiary institutions with internet facility, most especially, the completion of the first phase of the internet connectivity on his campus, stating, the second phase of the initiative is to link the school to a service provider for the internet management.

Mr. Emmanuel Amankwah, the College Secretary disclosed the management of the institution in collaboration with Students Representative Council (SRC) had procured and fixed fourteen pieces of smart board in all the lecture rooms to meet the demand of blended teaching and learning.

He said the management of the College had organized regular workshops and seminars on the usage and application of the educational technological gadgets, adding that, his outfit aspires to lead the digitization of teacher education in the country to meet modern educational trends.