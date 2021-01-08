Disinfection exercise has minimised bedbugs in schools in the Northern region---Regional Education Director

The Regional Director of Education, Northern-North East Region, Dr. Peter Attafuah has applauded Zoomlion Ghana Limited and the Government of Ghana for their constant and consecutive effort in the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

According to him, Zoomlion Ghana has been on top of its tasks from the very first day the country recorded its first COVID-19 positive case.

"I must congratulate Zoomlion, they have done well. From the very first day the country recorded its first case, they have seen to it they disinfect and fumigate all the vital places like Schools, markets, Public places, Airports, etc to safeguard lives in the country", he said.

He noted that the disinfection exercise has helped schools to combat bedbugs.

"We all know that fighting bedbugs in schools has been a major challenge in most of the schools in the country but today, I can say due to the disinfection in schools, we can hardly hear of such issues," he stated.

Touching on the re-opening of schools, he said, the ministry of education and Ghana education service has had series of meetings with the head of schools that intend to initiate a campaign 'Go Back To School' since most students have engaged in several activities while home.

"We have decided to introduce the campaign (go back to school) because some males students have engaged in economic activity and some females are pregnant which will make it difficult for them to go back to school; this campaign will line out the need and importance of education which I believe it will go a long way in the region and the country as a whole", he said.

Mr. Attafuah urged parents and guidance to encourage their ward to go back to school.

The Deputy Senior Housemate, Northern School of Business (NOBISCO), Mr. Amantana Mumuni, seized the opportunity to appeal to the government, corporate bodies, and non-governmental organisations to help the school with infrastructure.

According to him, the NOBISCO has lacks the resources and infrastructure to practice social distancing.

"We have the infrastructure for our normal classes but to practice social distancing we don't have enough infrastructure to maintain social distancing as of now, and if Ghana Education Service comes out that we should space out in our classes, we will be handicap", he said.

He made this known when the Zoomlion disinfection team visited the school to disinfect classrooms, dining hall, staff common room among other offices.

Indicating that, the school is ready and prepared to receive learners for this academic year.

He further indicated that the constant disinfection exercise has helped the school to combat bedbugs in the school.

"Since the commencement of disinfection exercise in the school, we have not had any complaints from our learners about bedbugs, which indicate that it's a good initiative which I will urge it to continue. I would like to thank Zoomlion and the government of Ghana for their continuous efforts in protecting the lives of ordinary Ghanaians and our schools; we are grateful", he said.

He, however, cautioned students to adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols and the school's policy as they are expected to return to school on 15th January 2021.

For his part, Rev Edward Azeka, headmaster of Tamale Senior High denounced that the school classrooms will not be enough to host all students should GES announce, each class should take 25 students to practice social distancing.

He assured that his outfit is fully prepared to commence the 2020/2021 academic year without any glitches.

Rev. Azeka also lauded Zoomlion Ghana Limited for its continuous effort in combating the COVID-19 in the country.

Northern School of Business, Tamale Senior High School, Ghana Senior High School, Damongo Senior High School, Queen of peace R/C, Buipe basic school were among some schools disinfected in the Northern and Savannah Region.

The Northern Regional General Manager, Zoomlion, Mr. Peter Dawuni, said his outfit will be disinfecting 8 tertiary institutions, 64 SHS, and 602 basic schools in the region.