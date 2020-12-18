Profile of Farouk Aliu Mahama, MP-Elect for Yendi Constituency

Listen to article

Alhaji Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama is the son of His Excellency Alhaji Aliu Mahama, Late Former Vice President of the Republic of Ghana (2001-2009). Farouk Aliu Mahama in his professional life is a Certified International Supply Chain Professional. He has rendered a marvelous service to Ghana at Ghana Cocoa Board. He has risen through the ranks at Ghana Cocoa Board to become Deputy Procurement Manager.

Early Life, Education and Family Background

Alhaji Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama was born on 27th April, 1981 to a prominent political family as the son of H.E Alhaji Aliu Mahama and H.E Hajia Ramatu Mahama (Former Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, 2001-2009). His father was Ghana's first Muslim Vice-President and the first and only ethnic Dagomba to have risen to that political height. His paternal grandfather, Zongo Naa Mahama, was the Zongo Chief of Yendi, the traditional capital of Dagbon. Farouk Aliu Mahama's maternal grandfather, Alhaji Imoro Egala, was Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister in the First Republic(1960-1961) and later Trade and Industries Minister, he was the first black chairman of Ghana Cocoa Board and the founder of People's National Party, the mother party of People's National Convention(PNC).

Alhaji Faouk Aliu Mahama started his basic education at Presby Experimental School in Tamale and was later enrolled in the Achimota schools. He proceeded to Prempeh College in Kumasi to undertake his secondary education and later to Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) where he earned his Bachelors of Science degree in Marketing. Farouk Aliu Mahama holds a Master's degree in Supply Chain Management from the Coventry University in England, the United Kingdom and a Certified International Supply Chain Professional from International Purchasing and Supply Chain Management Institute-USA.

Academic Accolades and Credentials

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has many academic honors to his credit recognizing his professional performance;

• Cambridge University (Institute of Sustainability Leadership)- High Impact Leadership

• Scottish Qualification Authority in procurement integrity from the Scottish Qualification Authority

• Honors in contract management from Ghana Suppliers Commission

• Harvard Kennedy School- Emerging Leaders

• Certified International Supply Chain Manager-IPSCMI-USA

• Chartered Procurement Member-MCIPS, UK.

• Honors in Procurement of goods and services from World Bank

• World Bank E-Procurement and Implementation from Government of Ghana.

• New procurement Framework by World Bank

• Institute of Supply Chain Management

• Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration- Bachelor of Science in Marketing

• Coventry University, United Kingdom-Master of Science in Procurement and Supply Chain Management

• Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS)-Corporate Award

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama is an active serving member of the Aliu Mahama Foundation Board. He is also the first young politician from Northern Ghana to have addressed students of the prestigious Oxford University upon receiving an invitation for the Oxford University Africa Conference in 2019. He received a special invitation to Westminster Parliament(British Parliament) to speak on the occasion of Black History Month—the first and the only rising Ghanaian politician to be afforded that meritorious opportunity. He has, among others, also been part of the these conferences

• African Peace Conference held by PAAMA UK, London.

• Speaker at Oxford African Conference, Oxford University

• Speaker at British Parliament to mark black history month.

• Northern Ghana Investment Conference, a Business durbar held in Tamale.

As part of his revolutionary leadership, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama established a Non-Government Organization, Partnership for Poverty Reduction to focus on social interventions in areas of agriculture to boost local economies, health, women and youth empowerment etc.

Personal Life

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has two (2) sons, Maltiti Aliu Mahama Jr and Nurudeen Mahama with his wife Ayisha Mahama. As a native Yendi extract, Farouk Aliu Mahama speaks fluent Dagbani, Hausa, Twi and elementary speaker of Ga. He has openly professed his hobby in football and philanthropy.

Awards

• Most Promising Politician, Northern Excellence Awards.

• Rising Star of the year – Northern Business Excellence Awards

As a Member of Parliament of the Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, hopes to leverage his position of privilege to uplift the people of Yendi.He has already undertaken numerous interventions that seek to transform and touch the lives of the good people of Yendi. He has arrow-headed a major change in the politics of Yendi by transiting Yendi politics to one of real transformation.

PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIP

• Chattered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS-UK)​​​​Member

• Institute of supply Chain ManagementMember

• Certified International Supply Chain Professional ​​​​​Member

• Certified International Supply Chain Manager​​​​​​Member

• International Purchasing and Supply Chain Mgt. Institute (IPSCMI, VIP)​​​Member