A/R: Akufo-Addo Launches Telephony Project In New Edubiase

President Nana Akufo-Addo has launched a Rural Telephony project at New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region.

The project will provide data and voice connectivity to over 2000 rural telephony sites located in underserved communities across the country.

The sites will provide network coverage to over300,000 communities and provide an opportunity for three million people to be able to connect with their families.

The Ministry of Communications and the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications, GIFEC are partnering with mobile network operators like MTN, Vodafone, and Huawei to implement the project.

President Akufo-Addo, says he believes the project will help the beneficiary areas to be able to connect with the rest of the world.

“The provision of this connectivity will allow people in beneficiary rural communities to connect with families and friends outside their localities. It will also give them access to online information and educational tools, the ability to access mobile financial services, and to transact business nationwide.”

“Overall projects enforce long-term sustainability for our efforts to improve the lives of all Ghanaians. In addition, I am happy to announce that these rural areas will enjoy 3G coverage and these will improve the user experience for all consumers. It means the people of Edubiase and its environments can now enjoy data services like WhatsApp and Facebook, as well as be able to check their exam results online, on their mobile phones,” he added.

The Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful stated that the NPP has been able to provide more rural telephony sites in four years than the NDC did in their eight years in office.

“ICT’s impact on our lives is unavoidable, and we have no choice but to adapt or be left behind. The NDC built only 78 rural telephony sites in 8 years. Since we took office in 2017, we have built more than 5,000 sites in 3 years.”