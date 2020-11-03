Georgina Fiagbenu's 'WISH LIST' Book To Be Launched On November 5

Listen to article

One of Ghana's finest corporate executives, Mrs. Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Manager for Corporate Communications at MTN is set to launch her book titled, The Wish List' on November 5 at the Accra City Hotel.

Over the past couple of months, Buabeng Books has had the privilege of working with Mrs. Georgina Asare Fiagbenu.

It's been exciting working with this brilliant and affable writer in turning a collection of some of the hundreds of articles she has written into a book. Even as the publisher of this work, I have had fun and gained insight from her simple yet profound pattern of thoughts that could shape our society for the better.

She writes on issues from different ends of the social continuum; from Kojo Antwi's music career to the work of the Electoral Commissioner to the power of the coconut to Ghana's independence and to the need for a commitment to personal and professional excellence.

This book is relevant for the young student trying to find his way in life, for the young professional building the foundations of her career, and for the middle-age executive seeking fresh perspectives on the way forward for himself and for Ghana.

The Wish List is a Must READ!!

Coming soon. Get ready to order your copy.

THE INSPIRATION BEHIND THE WISH LIST

#INSPIRATION | You can do it! Great things take time!

I was in secondary school form four when my English teacher asked me to consider writing a book. Mr Agyiri said, “You a good writer. You are a good story teller. You have to start writing”. I smiled. I listened but didn’t take any action.

So many years later I met people who encouraged me to start a column. It took me a while but I eventually did.

Then I thought about a book. I’m happy that it is now completed.

Great things take time but I’m excited to have fulfilled my dream. I encourage you to pursue yours. It may take a long time but it will surely happen.

Anticipate the release of this great book #TheWishList by Georgina Asare Fiagbenu

