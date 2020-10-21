Antwi-Danso Slams Mahama Over Attacks On EC

The Dean of Academic Affairs at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, has rebuked former President, John Dramani Mahama over his persistent attacks on the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr. Mahama on Thursday, October 15, 2020, called the integrity and professionalism of the EC into question, warning that his party will not accept flawed election results.

Addressing party supporters and sympathizers at Abura in the Central Region, Mr. Mahama said the Electoral Commission (EC) was bent on organizing a flawed election.

“We are not trouble makers. We want to make sure that all of us believe in this election so that if you win or lose, you are prepared to accept. But when we complain, they think that we are just causing trouble,” Mr. Mahama said.

“This can lead the nation into chaos because I have said it, on December 7 when this election is flawed, we will not accept it. Who accepts a flawed election? Nobody. And everything the Electoral Commission is doing is showing that we are heading to a flawed election,” the former president further warned.

However, speaking to journalists in Accra on Monday, October 19, 2020, Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso slammed the former President, terming his utterances as very “unfortunate”

According to Dr. Antwi-Danso, it is nothing short of mere propaganda by the former President to paint the Electoral Commission black to NDC supporters.

He cautioned that such utterances must be discouraged by all Ghanaians and tasked every Ghanaian to rally behind constitutionally mandated institutions as it is the only way to defend Ghana’s democracy.

He further encouraged Ghanaians to fight personalities that only attack state institutions to advance their interests.

Dr. Antwi-Danso explained that his admonition to the former President and other politicians who share his views is not an attempt to gag Mahama but to protect the sanctity of constitutional bodies.

“I am not against him [Mahama] expressing his opinion, but the person must know that his actions and utterances must not undermine our democracy. A strong democracy is when the institutions are allowed to work, and we must not paint them black to the people,” he advised.

