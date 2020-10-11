Listen to article

On this International Day of the Girl Child, 11th October 2020 of which the theme for this year’s celebration is “My Voice, My equal opportunity”, the Initiative is urging all to get involved in the movement of ensuring that girls and women have the voice to speak up when in situations of vulnerability and subjugation and the inability to be heard.

The Initiative is pushing forward to ensuring that girls and women have access to the opportunities available to them. According to the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Helen Clark, the gender gap in terms of access to opportunities in Africa causes the continent about $95 billion every year. This tells us that, women empowerment is not about challenging status-quo and trying to rub shoulders with men but it’s for the collective good of all, the desire to see a better society where poverty becomes a thing of the past and the whole of humanity benefits in a positive direction.

We all have a duty on us to ensure that the welfare needs of women and girls are well met. We have a collective responsibility to ensure that a positive improvement in the lives of women and young women becomes a reality. The FEEM Initiative is looking forward to working with everyone who shares in our great vision of having about 70% of young women making very informative decisions about their lives and 50% representation of women in leadership roles most especially parliament of Ghana by the year 2030.