ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.10.2020 Press Release

International Day of the Girl Child

By FEEM Initiative
Source: bgcleeco.orgSource: bgcleeco.org
Listen to article

On this International Day of the Girl Child, 11th October 2020 of which the theme for this year’s celebration is “My Voice, My equal opportunity”, the Initiative is urging all to get involved in the movement of ensuring that girls and women have the voice to speak up when in situations of vulnerability and subjugation and the inability to be heard.

The Initiative is pushing forward to ensuring that girls and women have access to the opportunities available to them. According to the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Helen Clark, the gender gap in terms of access to opportunities in Africa causes the continent about $95 billion every year. This tells us that, women empowerment is not about challenging status-quo and trying to rub shoulders with men but it’s for the collective good of all, the desire to see a better society where poverty becomes a thing of the past and the whole of humanity benefits in a positive direction.

We all have a duty on us to ensure that the welfare needs of women and girls are well met. We have a collective responsibility to ensure that a positive improvement in the lives of women and young women becomes a reality. The FEEM Initiative is looking forward to working with everyone who shares in our great vision of having about 70% of young women making very informative decisions about their lives and 50% representation of women in leadership roles most especially parliament of Ghana by the year 2030.

Press Release
Powered By Modern Ghana
AfriYAN Ghana Celebrates International Day Of The Girl 2020
2020 International Day of Girl-Child: PECMAN Fights Child Marriages
Socharart Ensemble to Shake Ashanti Region with “Dark Side” Choreography Performance
Anthony Joshua And Lewis Pugh Appointed Ambassadors Of The Royal Commonwealth Society
Gov't Must Be More Committed Towards The Issue Of Western Togoland — STRANEK
Chiefs Involvement In Politics Very Disturbing In Ghana — PIRAN-GH
Political Division Has Reached A Critical Level In Zongo
Tenants Association On World Tenants Day: Rights To Adequate Housing Not Negotiable; Create Enabling Environment To Integrate The Poor To Access Affordable Housing
80% Wi-Fi Installation Claim By Bawumia Laughable - Educational Workers Connect
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

VP Bawumia Assures Asantehene Of NPP's Commitment To Peacef...
2 hours ago

Weija Residents Appeal For Storm Drains To Curb Flooding
6 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line