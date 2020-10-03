COA FS Bounces Back To The Market With COA Mixture

The Centre of Awareness RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED (COA-RMCL) the producers of COA FS has rebranded the food supplement as COA Mixture to boost immune and various auto-immune diseases.

The mixture which is in a white plastic bottle with a blue cover has a new label but the same in size has been improved in content and features for general well-being.

It would be recalled that earlier April 2020, The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has announced a recall of the food supplement, COA FS and directed the public to return the product to the manufacturer after some samples of the product were found to be contaminated.

The FDA in a press statement dated April 17, 2020, and signed by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mrs. Delese A. A. Darko said samples of COA FS picked from the market and the manufacturing facility of COA Herbal Centre in Workroom near Cape Coast I. The Central Region showed excessive microbial, mould, and yeast contamination.

According to Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan, Executive President of COA-RMCL, the company has put in the following preventive measures towards the formation of the new Mixture.

"Formation of a new company, COA RESEARCH, AND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED, to see to further research and manufacturing of COA Products.

*Building new structures to facelift the old factory to international standards.

*Purchasing and installing new automated equipment to reduce human contact and also to improve quality.

*Installation of security structures to prevent possible contamination.

*Employment of technical and non-technical staff to improve quality.

*Training of staff by the FDA on Good manufacturing practices."

He commends the FDA for consistently been with them throughout the restructuring of the factory to get it to the best of standards.

"Special thanks to Mrs. Mimi Delese Darko, CEO of FDA, management and technical staff of the FDA including the cape coast directorate for their selfless support and immense contribution.

My gratitude also goes to TAMD, TMPC, GAFTRAM and United Nations Association of Ghana, COA Research and Manufacturing Company Board of Directors, Technical Staff and Management".

Speaking at the launch the National Chairman of NPP, Mr. Freddie Blay said, the government is committed to supporting herbal medicine and COA-RMCL to obtain an International standard for export and partnership.

He then challenges the producers to make COA Mixture express commodity in the next five years to come.

" I will urge you to take advantage of various government policies to prove to the world that you are more than capable of. Am convinced that when governments support you at all times this is achievable", he stated.

In his part, Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankwawoso l, the president of Ghana national chamber of commerce and industry urged, COA-RMCL to work with the regulators at all times to ensure the right thing is done always.

"Work with the FDA and other regulators to ensure the right thing is done always and also the regulators have to bear in mind that if manufacturers are not in business there will be nothing to regulate", he said.

He noted that the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce will continue to engage government local and international partners to ensure a complete business environment for all.

The launch which marked the third launch since the inception of the COA product, previously COA FS, and now COA Mixture saw a new inauguration of 11 board members to supervise the affairs of the company.