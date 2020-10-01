Thousands of aspiring young leaders, young leaders, students, and professionals from across Ghana will on the 28th November 2020 gather in Accra for the Young Ghanaian Leaders’ Summit 2020.

The one-day Summit will empower youth-led solutions and provide a unique platform for youth leaders in Ghana to exchange experience and ideas and empower participants to possess the tools needed to realize their vision for a better community.

Participants will engage on issues ranging from leadership, entrepreneurship, women empowerment and gender equality, youth policies and education.

Organized by Young Global Leaders Network, the Summit is also an opportunity for participants to commonly imagine how the New Africa could look like and to leverage on this avenue to bring together top business executives, government officials, successful entrepreneurs, young professional and policy makers to discuss various topical issues that pertain to women empowerment, entrepreneurship, and youth policies.

It is also intended to maximise the impact of efforts at grooming these young cohorts of leaders.

The summit, scheduled for 28th November 2020 at 8am takes place at Bediako Conference Hall (new auditorium), GNAT Hall, Accra will be hosted under the theme Rethinking Youth Development for National Development.

Aspiring young leaders, Young Leaders and professionals, Students. Business executives and young politicians from across Ghana are invited to apply to attend as delegates.

The Summit is Free and open to every young person in Ghana.

This is a face to face/physical event and will require you to register. To register, please click on the below link or copy and paste the below link to your browser:

www.yglnetwork.com/ygls/