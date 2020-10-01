Itel Announces New Brand Direction And Slogan “Enjoy Better Life”

Listen to article

itel, the global forerunning producer of quality and fair priced mobile phones, has today presented its new brand direction and slogan at the online brand launch event with a batches of new products. After roots and serves the African markets over 12 years, the journey provided itel a better understanding and in-depth insights about consumers and market demand.

Based on all these insights, itel did a consumer research and survey in Africa last year to further explore what’s the consumers concern, pain point and what they actually need. From the result, itel has found that consumers have very high interest and demand on the electronic products. Not only on smartphones but also TV, TWS earphones and smartband.

According to the Marketing Communications person Mr. Tuekpe Michael, the brand is concerned about consumer needs hence decided to launch new category of products with user-friendly, customized features at budget-friendly price. Ensure consumers can create and enjoy a better life through the convenience and enjoyment brought by itel brand and its products.

Latest Smartphones from Selfie Series – S16 and S16 Pro

Both S16 and S16 Pro come packed in a super slim 8.3mm unibody design culminating in a curved glass edges of the display. The 2.5D screen provides both an aesthetic and an ergonomic advantage to the user. Now swiping around the edges smoother than ever before and the grip in hand senses more secure. Thus, one-handed operation continues to be comfortable despite the wide-screen displays.

The ergonomic improvements will come in handy with the huge fullscreen displays. The itel S16 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch dot-notch design, and the itel S16 with 6.5-inch waterdrop design. The two large displays take full advantage of the minimal presence of front cameras to make watching videos and playing games a bigger and more enjoyable endeavour. The radial texture of colors on phones creates a refreshing feel. Whether you are a fan of the chilly S16 Ice Crystal Blue, or the uplifting S16 Pro Gradient Green – both natural colors are crafted to create an invigorating impact on sight. Stay cool and look fashionable.

S16 key feature is there to help users up their selfie game. The Triple Rear Camera setup consists of an 8MP main camera, 2MP Macro camera, and depth sensing camera. The collaborative effort managed by the refined AI Selfie 2.0 will help capture great moment with details no longer blurred out. Now clear and vivid photos can come from an affordably priced device. The sharpened AI Selfie 2.0 has mastered several new modes to make the pictures shout louder than ever before.

New Product Category is Also Available Now!

itel TV - S321 and S431 will be built-in with the user-friendly i-cast feature, allows users to enjoy a bigger viewing experience by projecting the smartphone screen to itel TV without wifi, router or cables. Both of the devices also comes with A+ grade panel and DVB-T2/S2 decoder. It’s a digital satellite transmission technology to offer more number of channels for user’s TV transmissions.

The itel D243 TV will be covered by an extra glass made by tempered glass materials which can better protects against shocks.

itel Accessories – true wireless ear buds ITW-60. It comes with a Bluetooth V5.0 and pop-up pairing function. It also offers 18hours play time and the case provides 6 full charges to ensure users can enjoy with the smart pop-up pairing function, just a tap on the smartphone to connect with the ear bud, music all day long and without worrying about running out of power.

Smartband, IFB-11 - The colourful and light smartband comes with an HD color display that will help keep track of time without needing to take out the phone. The smartband can pair with the smartphone to give gentle notifications from phone to watch, and upload activity and sleep monitor data from watch to phone. The health and fitness accessory is IP67 certified (splash and sweat resistant), has 3 training modes, and the battery can last up to 20 days. itel’s IFB-11 tracker is an accessible way to join social sharing of fitness activities.

The new products will be rolling out in October and will be available in all itel shops across the country , log on and follow itel’s Facebook page to participate the giveaway activity!

Itel Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/itelMobileGhana