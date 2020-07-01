Zaabuni For Development On The Nomination Of H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia As Running Mate By Nana Akufo-Addo And NPP

Fellow Ghanaians, ladies, and gentlemen of the press. We the sons and daughters of Mamprugu known simply as “Zaabuni” greet you in the name of Almighty God, Allah (The Most Gracious, Most Merciful)! We come to you with a simple and short message which we wish to convey to H.E the President of the Republic of Ghana and Commander-in-chief of the Ghana armed forces, on behalf of His Royal Majesty and king of the Mamprugu Kingdom, Na Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga (Nayiri).

Permit me to state emphatically on the onset that Zaabuni as an Association does not represent any political unit or pressure grouping but an amalgamation of all sons and daughters of the diverse ethnic groups within the Mamprugu state. The group comprises people of different political and religious affiliations seeking to work collaboratively for the accelerated Development of Mamprugu.

First of all, we wish to send our sincere congratulations to the President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo for his acclamation as the New Patriotic Presidential Candidate for this year’s general election last week. May Allah guide you through.

Now to the main reason for this press statement which is our message to H.E the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo-Danquah Akufu Addo.

“Your excellency, the President; greetings to you in the name of the Almighty God, Allah (The Most Gracious, Most Merciful) from all the sons and daughters of Mamprugu.

We come to you with a simple and short message to Mr.President. on behalf of His Royal Majesty and King of the Mamprugu kingdom, Na Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga and all the People of Mamprugu to thank you once again for doing our kingdom a great honor, in your recent nomination of our son, brother, nephew, uncle and father, H.E Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as your running mate for the 2020 presidential election.

Your nomination of one of our kin for the fourth consecutive time running is an attestation to the trust and faith you natured and reposed on one of our intelligent sons. In your landmark announcement of this nomination, we noted with pride the level of confidence reposed on your all-time nominee and the emphasis you placed on the core values and qualities for which he has been singled out for the fourth time.

We give you the assurances of the highest order that the training and upbringing of our fore-bearers engender both personal and collective values of clarity of purpose, competence, integrity, and a true sense of identity as a Ghanaian. We see this singular honor as an opportunity to crystalize our dreams of seeing the North East region grow to become one of the greatest development hubs of this country. We the sons and daughters of Mamprugu hereby resolve to work within the parameters of your strategic guidance and leadership of our country.

Mr. President, permit us to note that we come to you with this simple ‘thank you’ message unusually through the press not because we seek some political capital out of it, but to bring to the notice of fellow Ghanaians that we acknowledge your unflinching commitment to the development and progress of Mamprugu and the new region which you created in fulfillment of your campaign promises. Mr. President, apart from your laudable and enviable nationwide policies, you have ensured Mamprugu has had its fair share of the national cake and prosecuted a development trajectory that is transformational and impactful.

Nevertheless, like Oliver Twist, we will not turn away after thanking you but will be asking fervently that we expect more in your quest to see our young and teething region grow to meet the expectations of our people. Our people have an adage that the fowl does not thank the mortar only once. In so far as people use it to pound maize it will always come back to get some food and the thank you will continue.

We trust that Mr. President; you will fulfill the rest of your promises to Mamprugu and the North East region as you have done before. May the Almighty Allah continue to grant you the wisdom and strength to make Ghana great again!

We will like to seize this opportunity to congratulate our dear brother, uncle, nephew and father, H.E Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana on his nomination as running mate for the New Patriotic Party for the fourth time, this time for the 2020 presidential elections due to take place in December this year. We wish you H.E Mr. President and Vice President a successful electoral contest! We are proud of you not only as a Ghanaian but also as a true son of Mamprugu. We have no doubt you will continue to uphold and demonstrate the values of Honesty, Integrity, Accountability and

Humility, some of your enviable qualities which make you stand tall in Ghanaian politics.

We pray to God for a peaceful election.

Thank you

Signed on behalf of the President

Arimeyaw Salley Ibn Saeed

30th June 2020.