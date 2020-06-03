COVID 19: Atua Govt Hospital Male Ward Ready For Use As Isolation And Treatment Centre

Listen to article

Atua Government Hospital in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of Eastern Region has offered it Male Ward as isolation and treatment centre for COVID-19 patients as part of its efforts to support the fight against the disease.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Daffour opened the renovated Male Ward of the Atua Government Hospital which is dedicated to be used as an isolation and treatment facility for COVID- 19 patients.

Speaking at a short ceremony before commissioning the facility, the Regional Minister stated that; following the passionate appeal by President Akufo-Addo to every district to have an isolation and treatment centre in its locality, the Atua Government Hospital thought it wise to offer it male ward of the hospital to accommodate and treat persons infected with the virus.

He further stressed that the conversion of the male ward of the facility into a treatment and isolation center for COVID- 19 patients is a realisation of President Akufo Addo vision to boost the health care system to withstand the covid-19 and any future shocks.

“I know the president will be very and extremely happy that Atua you have shown the way and you have given us this facility. Although it was there already but through your innovative ideas you have provided a center that can take up about 50 people that can conveniently, medically and appropriately kept here and treated” the Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament for Nkwakwa constituency expressed.

The Lawmaker noted of green light given to the Afcons Construction Limited to commence work on the Tema – Akosombo railways project.

“It’s almost three months away from today that we stop the Afcon workers from working but we have given them the green light today to go back to duties after all those victims who contracted the disease have fully recovered by God’s grace,” he said.

Dr Alberta Bretwum Nyarko, Regional Director of Ghana Health Services in the Eastern Region expressed appreciation towwards the efforts of the management of the Atua Government Hospital for the treatment centre and appealed to the public to assist them with beds.

“I used this opportunity to thank the management of the Atua Government Hospital for handing over the male ward to be turned into what it has become now. We urged the general public to assist us with more beds that can help us contain more cases,” she opined.

Dr Alberta however called all citizenry to stop stigmatization on COVID-19 patients since the act won’t help the course against the global canker.