Bed Bugs Forced Akro Sec/Tech Students To Sleep In Classrooms – Headmaster Reveals

The Headmaster of Akro Senior High Technical School (ASHTECH), Mr Philip Donkor has revealed that students of the Odumase -based institution in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region were occasionally forced to sleep in the school’s classrooms due to bed bug infestation.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited begun a 5-day disinfection exercise of Senior High Schools in the Eastern against bedbugs. The exercise is part of a nationwide exercise in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service to disinfect all second cycle schools in the country.

Over 100 SHSs in the Region are to benefit from this exercise including both private and public to ensure a conducive environment for students when school reopen.

Mr Philip in an interview with First1News reporter said with the extreme incidence of bedbugs’ infestation, students mostly found it difficult to sleep in their dormitories especially at night, adding that the phenomena was making academic works uncomfortable.

“Bedbugs was the big problem of the school since I took over from last year so this is a good project for us. All this while we have this bed bugs disturbing students all over making things very uncomfortable for them to study. Some even sleep in the classrooms,” he accounts.

He added further by expressing his gratitude with the steps taken by GES, hence appealed for regular fumigation to help eradicate the infestation of bedbugs in the school.

“When we heard of this very project to fumigate the whole school in fact we were very happy so really we appreciate this effort. We would be happy if it could be done regular which is going to get raid off this bed bugs totally from the school and our students will have their peace of mind,” the headmaster stressed.

