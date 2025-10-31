ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fela Kuti is only African artist greater than me – Burna Boy

  Fri, 31 Oct 2025
Industry News Burna Boy
FRI, 31 OCT 2025
Burna Boy

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has stirred conversation after declaring that Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti is the only African artist greater than him.

The “Last Last” hitmaker made the statement during a recent livestream with Australian streamer Playboymax.

“He [Fela Kuti] is the king. He is the only one [African artist] who is greater than me. He is the only one,” Burna Boy boasted.

His remark has sparked mixed reactions online, with many fans and critics divided over his self-assessment. Some praised his confidence and recognition of Fela’s legacy, while others accused him of arrogance.

Burna Boy, who has achieved global success and multiple international awards, remains one of Africa’s most influential artists. However, his claim has reignited debate over who truly stands as the greatest African musician of all time.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Minister for Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu Kwakye Ofosu dismisses ‘audio money’ claims, says payment to road contractors re...

2 hours ago

Minister for Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu 'Every case before the courts is backed by evidence, no one is being unfairly ta...

2 hours ago

Lightwave dispute: Don’t jeopardise citizens’ health data – Franklin Cudjoe warns Mintah Akandoh Lightwave dispute: 'Don’t jeopardise citizens’ health data' – Franklin Cudjoe wa...

2 hours ago

Two grabbed over murder, robbery at Aduman, third suspect on the run Two grabbed over murder, robbery at Aduman, third suspect on the run

3 hours ago

I want Ghana and all of Africa to stand on its own – Mahama interview with TIME Magazine 'I want Ghana and all of Africa to stand on its own' – Mahama interview with TIM...

3 hours ago

Buffer Stock seeks additional GH¢100million to purchase surplus paddy rice Buffer Stock seeks additional GH¢100million to purchase surplus paddy rice

3 hours ago

Fraud destroys nations faster than tornadoes – Richard Kumadoe on rising canker in Ghana 'Fraud destroys nations faster than tornadoes' – Richard Kumadoe on rising canke...

3 hours ago

Parliaments Human Rights Committee condemns torture of 7-year-old girlfor wetting bed Parliament's Human Rights Committee condemns torture of 7-year-old girl for wett...

3 hours ago

October 31: Cedi sells at GHS12.20 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.91 on interbank October 31: Cedi sells at GHS12.20 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.91 on inter...

4 hours ago

The Speaker of Ghanas Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin Speaker Bagbin to mediate peaceful resolution of Russia-Ukraine war

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line