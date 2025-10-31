Fela Kuti is only African artist greater than me – Burna Boy

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has stirred conversation after declaring that Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti is the only African artist greater than him.

The “Last Last” hitmaker made the statement during a recent livestream with Australian streamer Playboymax.

“He [Fela Kuti] is the king. He is the only one [African artist] who is greater than me. He is the only one,” Burna Boy boasted.

His remark has sparked mixed reactions online, with many fans and critics divided over his self-assessment. Some praised his confidence and recognition of Fela’s legacy, while others accused him of arrogance.

Burna Boy, who has achieved global success and multiple international awards, remains one of Africa’s most influential artists. However, his claim has reignited debate over who truly stands as the greatest African musician of all time.