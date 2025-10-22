"It's difficult for female artiste to penetrate the industry, you have to be tough like Wendy Shay" - Tinny

Ghanaian Rapper, Tinny and female songstress, Wendy Shay

Tinny, a seasoned rapper from Ghana, has disclosed obstacles female artists encounter in the Ghanaian music industry.

He underscores that it requires extraordinary fortitude for women to penetrate and remain relevant.

"The situation has remained the same over the years, as many female musicians find it difficult to penetrate the industry, and even those who manage to break out often fade out quickly," Tinny said in an interview with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Hitz FM.

He claims that because of the strain and difficulties associated with the music industry, many female artists are unable to maintain the toughness and consistency required by the industry.

He did, however, commend Wendy Shay for overcoming the challenges and continuing to be one of the top female performers.

"It’s very difficult for female artistes to penetrate the industry, and when they do, they fade out quickly. You have to be tough like Wendy Shay,” Tinny said.

He further praised the “Habibi” hitmaker for her impressive stagecraft, confidence, and delivery, which he believes have contributed to her long-standing relevance in the ever-competitive music scene.