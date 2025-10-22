ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 22 Oct 2025 Industry News

"It's difficult for female artiste to penetrate the industry, you have to be tough like Wendy Shay" - Tinny

Ghanaian Rapper, Tinny and female songstress, Wendy ShayGhanaian Rapper, Tinny and female songstress, Wendy Shay

Tinny, a seasoned rapper from Ghana, has disclosed obstacles female artists encounter in the Ghanaian music industry.

He underscores that it requires extraordinary fortitude for women to penetrate and remain relevant.

"The situation has remained the same over the years, as many female musicians find it difficult to penetrate the industry, and even those who manage to break out often fade out quickly," Tinny said in an interview with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Hitz FM.

He claims that because of the strain and difficulties associated with the music industry, many female artists are unable to maintain the toughness and consistency required by the industry.

He did, however, commend Wendy Shay for overcoming the challenges and continuing to be one of the top female performers.

"It’s very difficult for female artistes to penetrate the industry, and when they do, they fade out quickly. You have to be tough like Wendy Shay,” Tinny said.

He further praised the “Habibi” hitmaker for her impressive stagecraft, confidence, and delivery, which he believes have contributed to her long-standing relevance in the ever-competitive music scene.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

How former Buffer Stock CEO and wife allegedly acquired luxury properties from proceeds of crime How former Buffer Stock CEO and wife allegedly acquired luxury properties from p...

2 hours ago

Ghana Gold Board opens applications for jewellery, fabrication and refinery licenses Ghana Gold Board opens applications for jewellery, fabrication and refinery lice...

3 hours ago

Said Sinare and President Mahama 'Stay connected to the grassroots or risk losing power' — Ambassador Sinare warn...

3 hours ago

Gbedembilsi rice farmers cry for help as prices drop and buyers disappear Gbedembilsi rice farmers cry for help as prices drop and buyers disappear

3 hours ago

October 22: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.76 on interbank October 22: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.76 on inter...

3 hours ago

Acting Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Smith Danquah Buttey NPP bans executives, MPs from endorsing presidential aspirants ahead of 2026 pri...

3 hours ago

Parliament to join Mahama’s galamsey fight, demand accountability from regulators Parliament to join Mahama’s galamsey fight, demand accountability from regulator...

3 hours ago

GTECs Director-General, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai Doctor of Business Administration, PhD issued by Swiss Management Centre and Uni...

4 hours ago

Having breakfast with failed Akufo-Addo shows how unserious NPP flagbearer aspirants are — Franklin Cudjoe Having breakfast with failed Akufo-Addo shows how unserious NPP flagbearer aspir...

5 hours ago

Torkonoo’s removal process lacked transparency, violated constitutional principles — Afenyo-Markin Torkonoo’s removal process lacked transparency, violated constitutional principl...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line