'Poverty does not die by fire; if you like pray till tomorrow poverty will still deal with you' – Chiwetalu Agu

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has said prayers alone cannot eliminate poverty.

In a video on X, the outspoken actor dismissed the common belief that poverty can be prayed away, insisting that hard work and diligence are the true keys to prosperity.

“Poverty does not die by fire. I repeat, poverty cannot die by fire. Pray from now till tomorrow — if you don't work hard, poverty will deal with you,” Agu said.

He explained that while prayer connects people to divine wisdom and favour, it becomes “meaningless without corresponding effort.”

“Yes, prayer is powerful; it connects you to divine wisdom and favour, but work is the channel through which blessings manifest,” he added.

Agu urged Nigerians to abandon the 'manna mentality' and embrace industry and self-reliance, stressing that even divine favour requires human participation.

“You can pray all day for success, but if you refuse to work, plan, or act, you will still remain poor. God blesses effort, not idleness,” he concluded.