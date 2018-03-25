Tyron Zeuge Stops Isaac Ekpo In Rematch

WBA “regular” super middleweight champion Tyron Zeuge (22-0-1, 12 KOs) stopped Nigerian Isaac Ekpo (32-4, 25 KOs) in two rounds of their rematch bout from a year ago,

Last March, Zeuge won a five-round technical decision after the fight ended early due to a clash of heads – which opened up a deep cut over Zeuge’s right eye.

Zeuge started to pump his jab into Ekpo’s face from the opening bell, using his jab to the body masterfully to lower Ekpo’s guard.

The Nigerian who has been basing in Ghana was open for a huge overhand right, and it was one of those that sent him crashing down late in the round, the challenger being saved by the bell.

Official time of the stoppage was 0:23 of the round. Ekpo is going down to 32-4, with 25 KOs, while Zeuge retained his belt for the third time.