Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
Kwasi Nyantakyi not enthused with talks that African football is being dictated to by European football
Ghana Football Association President Kwasi Nyantakyi has quashed any notion that African Football is being dictated by European Football.
Following CAF's decision to move the Africa Cup of Nations from January to June, many football advocates believe the continent's football governing body have finally succumbed to pressure from the Europeans in amending the timing of the tournament.
However, the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who also doubles as the 1st Vice President of CAF, disagreed with that assertion.
"I don't agree with that, where is the dictation, is there any evidence to that? or is just a rumour, the Europeans are part of the international football community."
"In fact the most influential people in the international football world are the Europeans because they organise the most lucrative leagues in the World and the they attract the best players from Africa and America and so they have a point of view to express."
He added that "But it is not binding on us, we have realised this is the best way to go in Africa and we have accepted to go that way, i do not think that, it is just like following Europeans anyhow and just taking what they want to pursue their interest."
"I think the interest of Africa is the driving and motivating consideration in the choice of this decision."
There was no opposition to the change of the timing of the finals, which will please African players based at European clubs, who are regularly involved in a club-versus-country row every two years.
