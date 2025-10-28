ModernGhana logo
Serie A: Napoli edge out Lecce to move three points clear

By BBC
Football News Serie A: Napoli edge out Lecce to move three points clear
TUE, 28 OCT 2025

Napoli moved three points clear at the top of Serie A with a narrow victory at Lecce.

David Neres' free-kick into the box was headed home by Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa from close range in the 69th minute as Antonio Conte's side took the lead.

Leece had a chance to open the scoring after 57 minutes when Francesco Camarda stepped up from the spot but his penalty was well saved by Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serb has saved five of the past nine penalties he has faced in Serie A.

The result means Napoli move three points ahead of second-placed Roma having played a game more.

It was Napoli's first game since Kevin de Bruyne suffered a significant thigh injury which will rule him out for a lengthy period.

The league headers host Como in their next league fixture on Saturday (17:00 GMT).

