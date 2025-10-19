ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Maguire heads dramatic late winner as Man Utd stun Liverpool

By Eurosport
Football News PL: Maguire heads dramatic late winner as Man Utd stun Liverpool
SUN, 19 OCT 2025

Harry Maguire's 84th-minute header gave United a colossal win, their first at Anfield in almost a decade, and secured three points in successive games for the first time under Ruben Amorim.

Liverpool, meanwhile, find themselves having lost four times in a row, and now sit four points behind league-leaders Arsenal.

United made a terrific start, Amad Diallo curving a lovely pass into the path of Bryan Mbeumo, who ran off Virgil van Dijk and expertly finished past Giorgi Mamardashvili with just 62 seconds on the clock.

The goal was not without controversy, though. Earlier in the move, Alexis Mac Allister was caught by Van Dijk and went down with a head injury, but referee Michael Oliver allowed the game to continue and the visitors crafted a fine opener.

The tempo did not let up. Both sides created chances – Cody Gakpo twice hit the post while Senne Lammens saved well from Alexander Isak while, for United, Bruno Fernandes also struck the woodwork.

Liverpool were dominant after the break as United sat back, and it was no surprise when the pressure eventually told. Gakpo tapped home on 78 minutes after good initial work from Van Dijk and a pinpoint cross from Federico Chiesa.

The visitors, though, offered a constant threat on the counter and after winning a corner down the left, first Mbeumo's shot was blocked before Bruno Fernandes' volleyed a brilliant first-time cross for Maguire, who cushioned a header into the corner to seal a huge victory.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

23 hours ago

troops have at times reported unpaid wages and poor conditions. By Joris Bolomey (AFP) Nigeria denies officers arrested over coup plot

24 hours ago

Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo High Court risks ‘constitutional chaos’ if it hears Torkornoo’s case — Edudzi Ta...

Oct 18, 2025

Techiman South MP, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah ‘Vote massively for Bawumia to win us 2028 election’ — Adjei Mensah Korsah to NP...

Oct 18, 2025

Broadcast journalist Paul Adom-Otchere 2024 polls: Alan’s exit affected NPP but not to his advantage — Adom-Otchere

Oct 18, 2025

Oscar Kesse, also known as Kwame Mensah Tension mounts in Denkyira ahead of disputed Paramount Chief installation 

Oct 18, 2025

EOCO rescues 26 trafficking victims in major operation targeting fake QNET recruiters EOCO rescues 26 trafficking victims in major operation targeting fake QNET recru...

Oct 18, 2025

590,000 first-year SHS students begin 2025/2026 academic year today 590,000 first-year SHS students begin 2025/2026 academic year today

Oct 18, 2025

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: ‘I’ll bring world-class development if voted as President’ ...

Oct 18, 2025

NPP has no business to be worried about Alan’s United Party — Ahiagbah NPP has no business to be worried about Alan’s United Party — Ahiagbah

Oct 18, 2025

NPP-NDC duopoly won’t last forever; Alan’s UP will do better in 2032 — Martin Kpebu NPP-NDC duopoly won’t last forever; Alan’s UP will do better in 2032 — Martin Kp...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line