Cape Verde become second-smallest nation to reach World Cup

Cape Verde have become the second-smallest nation to reach the World Cup after the islanders beat Eswatini 3-0 at home.

Victory meant the Blue Sharks secured top spot in their qualifying group and a place at the 2026 finals ahead of continental heavyweights Cameroon.

Dailon Livramento opened the scoring for the hosts in Praia, turning home a loose ball inside the six-yard box early in the second half, and Willy Semedo volleyed in a second soon afterwards.

Veteran defender Stopira added the third in stoppage time before the full-time whistle sparked joyous scenes of celebration at the 15,000-capacity National Stadium.

An archipelago of 10 islands in the Atlantic Ocean, with a population of just under 525,000 according to the latest figures from the World Bank, Cape Verde gained independence from Portugal in 1975 and first attempted to reach the 2002 World Cup hosted in Japan and South Korea.

The team have punched above their weight in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in recent years, reaching the quarter-finals on debut in 2013 and again in 2023, and currently sit 70th in the world rankings.

Iceland, who featured at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, is the only country with a smaller population to qualify for the global showpiece.

Last month's 1-0 home win over Cameroon in the capital city put the islanders in pole position in Group D, knowing one victory from their remaining two games would book their place in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The Blue Sharks missed their first chance to qualify last Wednesday against Libya when they drew 3-3, fighting back from two goals down in Tripoli before being denied an almost certain stoppage-time winner by a controversial offside call.

But the Cape Verdeans made sure of their second opportunity in Praia against winless Eswatini, becoming the sixth African side to book a ticket to next year's finals.

Cape Verde President Jose Maria Neves was in attendance as the home crowd endured a nervy first period in which Livramento sent an effort wide and Jamiro Monteiro was denied by Eswatini goalkeeper Khanyakwezwe Shabalala.

But the tension lifted as soon as Livramento broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half, prompting passionate celebrations with the crowd which were repeated when Semedo converted Diney's knockdown.

Image source: Mark Lomas

Image caption: Cape Verde players celebrated their qualification in front of packed stands in Praia

Centre-back Roberto 'Pico' Lopes says the fact Africa now has a guaranteed nine slots at the expanded 48-team World Cup - up from five at Qatar 2022 - has benefitted the Blue Sharks.

"Traditionally, it's been difficult to qualify for the World Cup, especially in Africa where you had to finish first [in your group] to have a chance," Lopes told the BBC before the trip to Libya.

"This time, if you finish first, you're in.

"The motivation to be first and hold on to that has been crucial."

Five-time Afcon winners Cameroon, meanwhile, have paid the price for poor away performances over the course of a campaign which began in November 2023.

The Indomitable Lions drew matches in Libya, Angola and against Eswatini, and will now need to navigate both African and inter-confederation play-offs if they are to extend their continental record of eight appearances at the World Cup.

Drawing on the diaspora

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Former Manchester United forward Bebe, who was born and grew up in Portugal, was part of the Cape Verde side which reached the last eight at Afcon 2023

Cape Verde has a growing tourism sector but rarely hits the headlines for its sporting achievements - with the nation only securing its first ever Olympic medal at Paris 2024 when boxer David de Pina won bronze in the men's flyweight category.

With a domestic top flight featuring just 12 teams, the Blue Sharks have relied heavily on foreign-based players and members of the diaspora to improve its footballing fortunes over recent years.

The fact that Shamrock Rovers defender Lopes got his first call-up via an approach on business networking website LinkedIn underlines the nation's approach to tracking down potential players.

"My father is from the island of Sao Nicolau. He left when he was 16," Lopes told the BBC's Destination New Jersey podcast.

"People tend to look for opportunities and football outside the country. There seems to be mass migration from the country.

"We're all over the world. It's great what we can achieve when we're together."

The current squad does not include anyone who plays in Europe's top five leagues and their top scorer in qualifying, Netherlands-born forward Livramento, plies his trade for Casa Pia who are 14th in Portugal's Primeira Liga.

A long-standing coach

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Bubista has been in charge of Cape Verde for more than five years and led his team at two Africa Cup of Nations

The Blue Sharks have also benefited from stability in the dugout, with coach Bubista in charge since January 2020.

A former international himself, the 55-year-old has built a compact and well-drilled side with a mean defence, technical midfielders and gifted forwards who upset Ghana and drew with Egypt during their run at Afcon 2023.

The national federation kept faith in Bubista despite failing to qualify for this year's Afcon in Morocco, with the Cape Verdeans finishing bottom of a qualifying group containing Egypt, Botswana and Mauritania.

Now the archipelago's inhabitants can look forward to the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington DC on 4 December and dream of taking on some of the globe's top sides next year.

Cape Verde join Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria and Ghana in sealing an African qualifying spot for next year's finals, with three more nations set to join them.

Cameroon finished four points behind Cape Verde in the Group D table after ending their campaign with an underwhelming 0-0 draw at home against Angola.

The visitors came closest to a winner in Yaounde, as Maestro and Zito Luvumbo both hit the woodwork.

The Indomitable Lions are virtually assured a place in next month's continental play-offs, but will discover their fate when the group stage of African qualifying culminates on Tuesday.