Zinedine Zidane's son Luca called up by Algeria for World Cup qualifiers against Somalia and Uganda

By BBC
Luca Zidane has spent his entire domestic club career in Spain
FRI, 03 OCT 2025
Luca Zidane has spent his entire domestic club career in Spain

Luca Zidane, the son of France legend Zinedine, has been called up by Algeria for their forthcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Somalia and Uganda.

Born in the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence, the goalkeeper appeared for France at various youth levels but recently switched his international allegiance to Algeria.

The 27-year-old is one of three goalkeepers named in Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic's 26-man squad for the matches on 9 and 14 October.

Zidane, who is the second of four brothers, all of whom came through the Real Madrid academy, currently plays for Spanish second-tier side Granada.

He played two matches for Madrid and has La Liga experience at Rayo Vallecano, but dropped a level in 2022 to play for Eibar before heading to Andalusian club Granada in 2024.

Zidane's paternal grandparents came from the Kabylie region of Algeria.

Zinedine Zidane scored twice for France in their 1998 World Cup final victory over Brazil, but was famously sent off for a headbutt in the 2006 final, which was won by Italy in a penalty shootout.

Algeria are currently top of Group G of African qualifying and are one win away from booking a place at next year's World Cup in North and Central America.

