ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

FBI foils plot to attack White House UFC event using explosive drones, snipers

By FRANCE 24 - RFI
United States The White House is seen as UFC Freedom 250 is held on the South Lawn of the White House, June 14, 2026. - Julia Demaree Nikhinson, AP
WED, 17 JUN 2026
The White House is seen as UFC Freedom 250 is held on the South Lawn of the White House, June 14, 2026. - © Julia Demaree Nikhinson, AP

US law enforcement on Tuesday said it had foiled an alleged plot to attack the White House during a crowded mixed martial arts event attended by President Donald Trump.

"Multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold," FBI Director Kash Patel said.

The Department of Justice announced charges against five men and said the plotters planned to fly drones armed with explosives over the event, forcing an evacuation when snipers would fire on "high value targets" in the fleeing crowd.

One of those arrested according to a criminal complaint was Tycen Proper, 19, who was taken into custody on June 10 in Ohio after his mother informed police he had been communicating online with an extremist group.

Read more In pictures: Trump marks 80th birthday with White House UFC spectacle

Proper "allegedly amassed firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and tactical gear at his home in Ohio, and he identified potential targets, including multiple members of Congress," the DOJ said.

Trump on Sunday joined thousands of fans at the White House fights, where a temporary arena dubbed "The Claw" was erected on the South Lawn.

The White House is protected by intense surveillance, fencing, checkpoints, anti-air-attack capabilities, snipers and a permanent group of quick-reaction forces.

"In the days leading up to this weekend, our special agents, mission support personnel, and technical security teams worked around the clock to identify those responsible and hold them accountable," Secret Service Director Sean Curran said on X.

Vance targets left 

The "UFC Freedom 250" event -- which coincided with Trump's 80th birthday -- was meant to kick off this year's festivities for the 250th anniversary of the declaration of US independence.

Trump has faced several assassination attempts in recent years, most recently when a gunman attempted to storm a White House press gala he was attending in April.

US Vice President JD Vance, who also attended the UFC evening, said Tuesday morning in an appearance on Fox News that he had just learned about the alleged plot.

Read more Trump at 80: 'Harry Houdini' and a cage fight

Asked why the FBI revealed the foiled plot -- a step it does not always take for security reasons -- Vance pointed to potential "scale of the planned attack."

He described it as a "coordinated planned terrorist plot" and cited the Trump administration's work to investigate funding and coordination networks of radical left-wing groups.

Vance did not provide further details on the alleged suspects' motivations, but nonetheless accused Democrats of fomenting violence with anti-Trump rhetoric.

"Everybody has a role to cut this stuff out, but I think a lot of my Democratic colleagues in Washington have got to look themselves in the mirror and say, 'why is so much of this political violence coming from our side of the spectrum?'" he said.

The White House has repeatedly claimed that Trump critics and the media are responsible for rising political tension in the country.

Opponents of Trump say the Republican president's often inflammatory rhetoric against opponents, immigrants and the election system are to blame.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

FRANCE 24
FRANCE 24

International breaking news, top stories and headlinesPage: france24

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

The White House is seen as UFC Freedom 250 is held on the South Lawn of the White House, June 14, 2026. - Julia Demaree Nikhinson, AP FBI foils plot to attack White House UFC event using explosive drones, snipers

1 hour ago

How 17-year-old Mfantsipim SHS final-year student committed suicide How 17-year-old Mfantsipim SHS final-year student committed suicide

2 hours ago

Ashaiman Police arrest two suspects over series of armed robberies Ashaiman Police arrest two suspects over series of armed robberies

2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak Abort all pending US extradition requests until Ken Ofori-Atta returns – Ras Mub...

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry lifts motorbike ban in Binduri after security improves Interior Ministry lifts motorbike ban in Binduri after security improves

2 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey Thomas Partey to miss Ghana’s World Cup opener after Canadian court dismisses vi...

2 hours ago

Carlos Queiroz (right) says his players have been keen to embrace various philosophies of playing football in their desire to create a team style. - AFP - BEN STANSALL Ghana boss Queiroz hails spirit of players ahead of Panama clash at World Cup

2 hours ago

Ken Agyapong has the appeal young voters who don’t believe politicians will gravitate to – Barker-Vormawor Ken Agyapong has the appeal young voters who don’t believe politicians will grav...

3 hours ago

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Nobody has the right to close part of public hospital without my consent – Healt...

4 hours ago

Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich in an unknown location in this handout image dated June 4, 2026, with the RFA Tideforce seen in the background. - Crown copyright 2026/Royal Navy/Handout via Reuters Russian warship fires warning shots at UK-flagged yacht in the English Channel

Just in....
body-container-line