Ken Agyapong has the appeal young voters who don’t believe politicians will gravitate to – Barker-Vormawor

Ghanaian lawyer and social activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has weighed in on recent remarks attributed to former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, following reports that the outspoken politician criticised his own party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), over its response to questions surrounding the Afari Military Hospital project.

Agyapong is said to have argued that the NPP had eight years in office and could have completed the project, rather than engaging in what he described as unnecessary political arguments over how the current administration is handling it.

Reacting to the development, Barker-Vormawor suggested that Agyapong’s political approach may resonate with a segment of voters who are increasingly disillusioned with political elites and party structures.

“For all his faults, Kennedy Agyepong is the kind of politician I think young voters who don’t believe politicians will gravitate to,” he stated.

He noted that Agyapong’s public behaviour often reflects a rejection of established political norms, even though he remains an active member of the political establishment.

“He shows a disdain for the political class in a way that seems authentic. And it makes you forget easily that he himself is part of that class,” he said.

According to Barker-Vormawor, this positioning allows Agyapong to present himself as somewhat detached from internal party challenges, a posture that could appeal to both grassroots supporters and undecided voters.

“He is a politician who has disdain for other politicians; and that ‘Trump-like’ quality can be refreshing for disillusioned voters,” he added.

He further argued that unlike Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Agyapong is not closely associated with the NPP’s electoral defeat and governance challenges, a factor he believes may shape voter perception.

“Unlike Bawumia, no one associates Ken with the NPP’s mess and loss. Something it appears voters are finding hard to forgive,” he noted.

Barker-Vormawor concluded that if Agyapong had secured the party’s presidential ticket, he could have been a strong contender in the 2028 elections.

“I think he would have been the candidate to beat in 2028 if he had won. My two cents. Shalom,” he added.