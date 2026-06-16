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Russian warship fires warning shots at UK-flagged yacht in the English Channel

By FRANCE 24 - RFI
Russia Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich in an unknown location in this handout image dated June 4, 2026, with the RFA Tideforce seen in the background. - Crown copyright 2026/Royal Navy/Handout via Reuters
TUE, 16 JUN 2026
Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich in an unknown location in this handout image dated June 4, 2026, with the RFA Tideforce seen in the background. - © Crown copyright 2026/Royal Navy/Handout via Reuters

Britain's defence ministry said Tuesday it was "investigating reports of an incident in the Channel" as a UK defence source told AFP a yacht had reported a Russian warship firing warning shots.

The yacht said it was fired on by a Russian navy vessel about 500 yards (460 metres) away. It happened about 20 miles (30 kilometres) south of the Isle of Wight, outside UK territorial waters.

Russia said one of its warships had fired warning shots at a British-flagged yacht in the English Channel after it made a "dangerous approach".

"In order to attract the attention of the yacht's crew, signal flares were fired and audible signals were sounded. Despite these measures, the vessel continued its dangerous approach," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. "The frigate's commander decided to fire warning shots in the vessel's direction using the ship's small arms," it added.

 Asked about the reported warning shots, a UK defence ministry spokesperson said: "We are investigating reports of an incident in the Channel."

The incident apparently took place about 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight just outside British waters, according to the source. 

It came days after UK commandos intercepted and boarded a suspected Russian shadow fleet vessel in the same part of the Channel, in the first such UK-led operation.

Read more UK intercepts oil tanker from Russia's shadow fleet in English Channel

It also coincided with G7 leaders gathering in eastern France and agreeing to intensify pressure on Russia to end more than four years of war against Ukraine.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP, Reuters)

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