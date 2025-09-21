ModernGhana logo
2026 U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers: Mercy Attobrah nets brace as Black Princesses to beat Tunisia

SUN, 21 SEP 2025

Forward Mercy Attobrah marked her debut in style with a brace as Ghana’s Black Princesses defeated Tunisia 2-0 in the first leg of their 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers on Saturday, September 20.

The Al Ahly striker, who joined the squad directly in Tunisia, was handed a starting role by head coach Charles Sampson and wasted little time making an impact.

Attobrah fired Ghana ahead inside five minutes, setting the tone for a dominant display in Rades.

Despite creating several chances through Linda Owusu Ansah and Zeinab Haruna, the Princesses failed to extend their advantage before halftime, going into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.

After the restart, Attobrah doubled her tally with a stunning strike from 20 yards that left the Tunisian goalkeeper helpless.

Sarah Nayrko came close to adding a third, narrowly missing the target from close range, but Ghana comfortably saw out the match.

The result puts the Black Princesses in a strong position ahead of the return leg in Accra on Sunday, September 28, as they continue their quest for an eighth consecutive U-20 Women’s World Cup appearance since making their debut in 2010.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

