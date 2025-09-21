WAFU Zone B U17 Boys Championship: Ghana hold Togo to a draw despite early red card

The Black Starlets battled gallantly with ten boys to earn a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Togo in their opening game of the WAFU Zone B U17 Boys Championship at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro on Saturday evening.

The game took a dramatic turn as early as the second minute when Ghana’s defender Gabriel Denyinah was shown a red card, leaving the Starlets with a numerical disadvantage for almost the entire match. Despite the setback, the youngsters showed courage and tactical discipline throughout the encounter.

Skipper Joseph Narbi gave Ghana the perfect start in the ninth minute, finishing off a superb cross from Mark Aboagye to send the fans into wild celebration. The Starlets maintained their shape and composure to protect their slim lead going into halftime.

After the break, Togo were handed a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty, which Sultan Ganiou converted to level the scores. Ghana responded by maintaining their tactical discipline and creating scoring opportunities of their own.

Narbi came close to restoring Ghana’s lead after expertly turning his marker, but Togo goalkeeper Ninkabou Gantin made a brilliant save to deny him. Substitute Mark Kagawa also nearly snatched a winner from a free kick, but his effort was thwarted by the Togolese defence.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Black Starlets earned plaudits from the fans for their resilience, organisation and attacking flair. Skipper Joseph Narbi was named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance and leadership on the pitch.

Ghana will next face hosts Ivory Coast in their second group game on Tuesday at the same venue, hoping to build on this spirited display and boost their chances of progressing in the competition.