2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana v Mali preview

Ghana’s Black Stars will conclude their September international break with a pivotal CAF Group I 2026 World Cup qualifier against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium today, kicking off at 19:00 GMT.

The four-time African champions had hoped to maintain momentum following a promising start to the window but were held to a 1-1 draw by Chad in N'Djamena after conceding a late equaliser.

That result highlighted both the team’s strengths and vulnerabilities, leaving Ghana with a slim one-point lead over Comoros at the top of the group.

Against Chad, Jordan Ayew’s early strike had set Ghana on course for victory, but missed opportunities from Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus allowed the hosts to snatch a dramatic 89th-minute equaliser. The draw prevented the Black Stars from extending their cushion at the summit, though they remain three points clear of Madagascar and four ahead of Mali.

Coach Otto Addo’s side remain in a strong position to secure back-to-back World Cup appearances, but sharper finishing and greater midfield control will be crucial to avoid further late-game setbacks.

Accra has proved a fortress so far, with Ghana unbeaten at home in qualifying. Defensively, the Black Stars have conceded just five goals in seven games, though their inability to close out matches remains a concern.

Ghana’s attacking unit, led by Kudus, Ayew, and Oliseh Semenyo, possesses significant quality, yet consistency remains the challenge.

Mali, meanwhile, enter the match on the back of a statement 3-0 win over Comoros, courtesy of goals from Dorgeles Nene, Kamory Doumbia, and Lassana Coulibaly.

The Eagles, who have lost only once in seven qualifying games, boast a solid defence that has allowed just four goals, but they have struggled for consistency in attack. A victory in Accra would put them firmly back in contention for a top-two finish, just a point behind second-placed Madagascar.

Form Guide:

Ghana (World Cup Qualifying – Africa): L W W W W D

Ghana (All Competitions): L W W L W W

Mali (World Cup Qualifying – Africa): D L L D W W

Mali (All Competitions): L D W D L W

Ghana may make changes following the Chad draw. Elisha Owusu is suspended, likely replaced by Kwasi Sibo alongside Thomas Partey, who missed the last game due to illness. Mohammed Salisu is expected to return to central defence, potentially partnering Joseph Aidoo or Alexander Djiku. Kudus and Ayew should retain their roles in attack, with Antoine Semenyo continuing to play a key role in the front three.

Mali head into the game confident, with few injury concerns. Yves Bissouma misses out after a dip in club form, but Lassana Coulibaly and Amadou Haidara provide quality in midfield. Dorgeles Nene will provide width, Kamory Doumbia remains the creative spark, and captain Hamari Traoré leads a disciplined backline.

Projected Lineups:

Ghana: Asare; Mensah, Salisu, Opoku, Djiku; Partey, Sibo, Semenyo, Kudus, Inaki, Ayew

Mali: Diarra; Diakite, Niakate, Dante, Nene; Coulibaly, Dieng, Fofana, Doumbia, Traore, Sangare

The stage is set for a high-stakes encounter that could go a long way in deciding which team takes the early lead in Group I and moves closer to a 2026 World Cup berth.

Prediction: