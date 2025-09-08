2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Mali coach Saintfiet dismisses pitch concerns ahead of Ghana clash

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet has downplayed the role of pitch conditions in football, insisting they will not dictate his team’s performance.

The Belgian made the remarks ahead of Mali’s Matchday 8 clash against the Black Stars in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, set for today, September 8, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Saintfiet’s comments come in contrast to Ghana head coach Otto Addo, who faced criticism for attributing his side’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Chad in N’Djamena to poor pitch conditions.

Prior to that game, Addo described the pitch as feeling “like concrete,” and after the match, he said the team could not play at their usual pace because the field was not adequately watered.

“I am not the kind of coach who talks about pitches and circumstances," he said.

"The pitch is for both teams, the same level…pitches have no influence, we have no influence on pitches. We play tomorrow on any pitch and we will play a good game with our potential,” Saintfiet said.

Kickoff for the crucial Group I encounter is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.