Stade Rennais coach Habib Beye hails Alidu Seidu’s fighting spirit

MON, 01 SEP 2025

Stade Rennais head coach Habib Beye has singled Alidu Seidu for praise, describing him as one of the few players in his squad who consistently brings the aggressiveness the team sometimes lacks.

Seidu, 25, endured a difficult spell last season after being sidelined by an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

He returned to the matchday squad for Rennes’ 1-1 draw with Angers over the weekend but remained an unused substitute.

“When he joined [against] Lorient, he made his mark with his technique, his ability to quickly relieve pressure, his dynamism and his aggressiveness," he said.

“Some of our players sometimes lack that extra bit of aggressiveness, but Alidu has it," Beye added.

The Black Stars defender has featured once in the opening two rounds of the 2025/26 Ligue 1 campaign, playing 17 minutes in Rennes’ 4-0 defeat to Lorient.

Meanwhile, Seidu has been excused from Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali later this month.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
