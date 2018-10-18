Tonto Dikeh Present Award To Popular Abuja Estate Guru Otunba Olakunle

The Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards 2018 held over the weekend in Abuja witnessed yet another massive turnout as socialites, top government officials and local investors received Awards for their exceptional contribution to to development of the society.

Otunba Olakunle J Azeez, the chairman and managing director of Kaysa Group of Companies and the founder of Fertile Dreams Foundation was honoured for his humanitarian gesture to the less privilege and his commitment to the development of Nigerian youth.

And to present the award to him is no other person but Nigerian most controversial Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh.

It was indeed a memorable occasion and a befitting one for the business guru as he was honoured alongside former Vice President of Nigeria and now the People's Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Senator Dino Malaiye,His Majesty Tom Ateke along with other distinguished Nigerians at Shehu Musa Yaradua Centre in Abuja .

Otunba Olakunle J Azeez have been recently tagged to be setting base for his political ambition in Lagos. He is a recipient of various Award and recognition both locally and internationally like Aso Prestigious Award, Oodua Heritage award, lamode MAGAZINE Award, son and daughter of Nigeria award in United States of America among others .