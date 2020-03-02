Afenyo-Markin Launches 'The Effutu Dream'

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for Effutu in the Central region, Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markin has initiated a programme named 'The Effutu Dream' for the Constituents as part of efforts to bring more developmental projects to the doorstep of every Effutu youth.

Speaking at the maiden Effutu Youth Conference in Winneba last Thursday, Honourable Afenyo-Markin called on the youth to contribute towards the development of the constituency and the country at large.

According to him, every constituency development heavily depends on its youth, and Effutu was no exception. "Effutu needed dynamism in its youth. The youth in many areas were leading the change agenda."

He continued, "We are here today to unveil the purpose behind the development and betterment of the Effutu Township. I am a proud Effutu, I want the development of this town so help me to bring this fulfillment into better target. Today is a great day in the history of this land, development and progress of Winneba and Effutu has been my aim since. Let's strive together and achieve this purpose together.

“I was overwhelmed by the massive crowd that was present and for me, it tells me just one thing. That, the youth believe in me to deliver. I am poised to continue to do my utmost best for the youth of Effutu. I am proud of them. Now that the Effutu Dream is launched, I want to encourage you all to work hard and make the dream a reality.”

The lawmaker added that the dream is to make sure that Effutu is well positioned to welcome people from all walks of life to invest and do business in the municipality.

"The dream is to make sure that persons working and schooling in Effutu have what it takes to compete favourably with their contemporaries anywhere in the world. The dream is to position Effutu as the best place to live, the best place to work and the best place to visit for tourism and the best place to invest and to do business in Ghana," he emphasised.

Expected Outcome

First Guest Speaker, Hon. Captain E. Acquah for his part, said the purpose for the initiative was to enable the various stakeholders, particularly the youth, to contribute ideas to help shape the area.

He stressed that 'The Effutu Dream' would also help to empower the youth to be able to participate in making decisions “regarding things that affect their lives for urgent attention from leaders''.

Hon. Captain Acquah indicated that with the inputs from the various stakeholders and numerous deliberations, the initiative would be able to develop a youth policy that would inure to the benefits of the Effutu Constituency.

The conference was under the theme "Actualizing the Effutu Dream; the role of Effutu youth."

The conference drew dignitaries from many parts of the region including the Central Regional Youth Organizer, Chiefs and people from the various towns and villages in and around Effutu.

About The Effutu Dream

The Effutu Dream, a brain child of Alexander Afenyo-Markin, promotes the ancestral heritage, virtuous tradition, festivals and rich diverse culture of Effutuman in an atmosphere of unity, a sense of togetherness and with a common goal of development in freedom.

It is the collective and concerted efforts, aspirations, vision and belief of constituents and friends of the Effutu Constituency and Effutuman to equip persons living, working or schooling in the constituency with what it takes to compete favourably with their contemporaries anywhere in the world.

The dream is also to strategically position Effutu as the most ideal destination to live, to visit for tourism, to work, to invest and to do lucrative business in Ghana.