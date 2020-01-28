112 New Hotline For All Emergency Services

Government has streamlined the country’s emergency response numbers into a single hotline -112 for all emergencies in the country.

The new number will now handle cases that require the services of Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service across all mobile networks.

This means the 191, 192 and 193 which hitherto were dedicated to the Police, Fire and Ambulance services are no longer effective.

Making the announcement at the Black Stars Square on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo indicated that the new move is to provide more safety and assist state agencies to deliver on their mandate in a more improved manner.

“Government has succeeded in getting a unique emergency number for all providers of emergency service in the country. In the past – the Police Service, the Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service all had emergency response numbers. I am happy to announce that thankfully, we have merged all emergency numbers to one number which is 112. For any form of emergency -either police service, fire service and ambulance service the number to dial on all mobile networks is 112.” Nana Addo cautions against prank calls

The President at the event also warned Ghanaians not to abuse the new emergency line as such acts put the lives of those in dire need rather in danger.

“I will appeal that this improvement in the provision of emergency services not be abused. We are told that 90 percent of calls made to the providers of emergency services are usually prank calls. This is not right as it only endangers the lives of Ghanaians in need.”

—citinewsroom