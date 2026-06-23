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One dies in car crash on Kpong-Tema Highway

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Tragedy One dies in car crash on Kpong-Tema Highway
TUE, 23 JUN 2026

One person has died following a road crash involving a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and a Howo tipper truck at Kings and Queens on the Kpong-Tema Highway in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.

Personnel from the Kpong Fire Station responded to the incident after receiving a distress call and assisted in rescue and traffic management operations at the scene.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 23, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the collision caused extensive damage to the front section of the Pajero, while the tipper truck sustained damage to its rear guard.

"The rescue team arrived at the scene and found a collision involving a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and a Howo tipper truck. The Pajero sustained extensive damage to its front section, while the tipper truck suffered partial damage to its rear guard," the statement said.

According to the GNFS, the body of the deceased was conveyed by personnel of the Akuse Police Accident Unit to the Akuse Government Hospital morgue for preservation.

"One male victim lost his life in the crash. The body was conveyed by the Akuse Police Accident Unit to the Akuse Government Hospital Morgue for preservation," the statement noted.

Firefighters also assisted with traffic control to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles along the stretch following the crash.

The cause of the accident is yet to be officially established.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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