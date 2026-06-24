Interior Minister revokes all private firearm permits, orders re-registration

Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak

Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has announced the revocation of all permits previously granted to individuals to possess firearms and sidearms, directing owners to undergo a fresh registration process under stricter requirements.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on the conclusion of the 2025/2026 Gun Amnesty Programme, the Minister said the decision follows growing concerns over the misuse of legally registered firearms, including an increase in suicide cases involving licensed gun owners.

According to him, government has identified gaps in the existing registration regime that allowed some individuals to obtain firearm permits without adequate screening.

He said new requirements will include mandatory mental health assessments, drug testing and firearms handling training before any permit is granted.

“We’ve seen that people with mental health challenges have already gone through and have the sidearm. We are now introducing mental health assessments before we give you the firearm,” he said.

Mr. Mohammed-Mubarak added that prospective gun owners would also be required to undergo drug screening through the Narcotics Control Commission and demonstrate competence in handling firearms through certified training programmes.

The announcement came as the Minister disclosed that 4,038 unregistered firearms were surrendered to the Ghana Police Service during the Gun Amnesty Programme.

He described the outcome as a significant achievement in efforts to curb the proliferation of illicit weapons and improve public safety.

“The nation is safer today because of the actions of citizens who chose compliance over lawlessness,” he said.

The Minister noted that while the amnesty programme has ended, registration processes remain ongoing for persons who surrendered weapons and wish to legally possess them. He stressed that approval would depend on background checks and compliance with all qualification requirements.

He warned that security agencies would now intensify intelligence-led operations, targeted searches and surveillance to identify and confiscate illegal firearms.

Mr. Mohammed-Mubarak also announced plans for the eighth arms destruction ceremony scheduled for July 9, 2026, during which more than 2,000 seized and surrendered firearms will be destroyed.

The Interior Minister further cautioned private security companies against the use of firearms, stressing that Ghana’s laws do not permit private security organisations to possess or operate weapons.

According to him, some companies have circumvented the law by encouraging employees to obtain firearms in their individual capacities before pooling the weapons for company operations.

He warned that any private security company found using firearms or violating licensing conditions risks having its licence revoked.