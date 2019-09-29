Prestea Huni-Valley MP tours constituency

The Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-valley constituency in the Western Region of Ghana, Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng - Gyasi (Mrs.) who also doubles as Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Art on Monday 23rd of September 2019, embarked on a tour to her constituency to inspect development projects being undertaken by her and also interact with his constituents.

The visit was to enable her interact and listen to the concerns of the people and also appreciate the state of development projects in the constituency.

Areas the MP visited include. **Obengkrom , Obesekrom, Kuow, Yawkrom , Nsiahkrom, Waasa Akuapim. Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng - Gyasi assured his constituents that she would continue to work very hard to provide their needs as a member of Parliament and a minister of state.

She toured government policies and programmes to the people like the free senior High school, pollination, planting for food and jobs, planting for export and Rural Development, Realising for food, cocoa mass spraying, Cocoa Pruning, National Youth employment, Youth in Afforestation, Mining guards, Reduction in cost of fertiliser which has made it accessible to every farmer etc.

The MP said it was very sad. When the NPP government assumed office, people have completed Tertiary education but has stayed home for years not getting a Job to do all as results of the IMF programme the previous government took the nation into which placed ban on government employment.

The NPP government then implemented a programme called Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) which Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal alone has employed over 400 Young men and women.

Addressing the constituents, Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng- Gyasi (Mrs.) said as an MP visiting your constituent is good but also good to make good use of the power the people have entrusted in you to bring developmental projects that is exactly what she is doing.

The Lawmaker toured on the bad nature of our rods and assured them she will do everything possible to make sure the road network which has become a major problem in the constituency would be solved as soon as possible since it's one of the biggest challenges the constituency is faced with.

Hon. MP also talked about the small loan scheme she has set up to support women who are into small and Medium-scale Enterprises, which she gives small loans to traders.

She promised the women in such areas that, it's a programme that is being embarked by her outfit under the wassahemaa foundation (Obaapa Micro loan) and assured them since it's an ongoing programme, everyone will be able to access the loan but advice them to repay so that their colleagues can also access the facility when given to them. She said this is her own initiative apart from the government's own which is the Masloc.

The Minister also talked about one district one factory which she lamented that Prestea Huni-Valley will have Oil Mill Processing factory which will be sited at Prestea that called for the need make Raw materials available which will be used to feed the factory. The only raw material is oil palm.

She said apart from the Assembly and government's own, she has also distributed over 100, 000 palm seedlings and advice them to take opportunity of such initiative.

In the area of Health Hon. MP talked about Community- Based Health Planning and Service (CHIPS) compound at Bepo - Eshyewreso, Gyimakrom and the ultramodern one at Isu Siding which will serve as a referral point for the communities around.

In the quist to resolving the Telecommunication challenge, the Hon. Minister assures them she is in consultation with Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC) to erect communication to erect mast which will provide universal access to basic Telephony to Yawkrom and it's environs.

Hon. Mozart Kweku Owuh (MCE) also took the opportunity to address the mess at Prestea Government Hospital. He said, now under the watch of Hon. MP there is a new children's ward in place, the Out Patient Department been renovated and donation of incubator by the Member of Parliament which has gone a long way to reducing pre-Maternal death.

Minister also talked about numerous water project that is going on in her constituency.

At **Obesekrom**, the MP promised to provide the people with 5 pieces of 150W LED street bulbs to beef up security in the area since security is a very important issue and must be deal with as a matter of urgency.

She also donated cash of Gh 2, 000,00 to the people of Yawkrom to support their ongoing Bridge project and also pledge to support 30bags of cement, two sets of Jersey and football.

The lawmaker commended the people for their self-help spirit and urged them to continue with that spirit.

In all the communities, the people and their elders thanked the Minister for his support. They also assured her of their continuous support come 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections for her to be able to bring more developments to their area.

In accompanying the Minister were. The Municipal Chief executive Hon. Mozart Kweku Owuh, constituency chairman Abiam Kuntu Danso, 1st vice-chairman Mr. Stephen Anokye, 2nd vice-chairman Mr. Kwasi Annor, constituency women's organiser Hajia Azumi Inusa, Mr. Francis Abeiku Yankah constituency Organiser, Alhji Amoda constituency Nasara coordinator. Mr. Francis Johnfiah Cudjoe Constituency Deputy Communications officer, Mr. Yaw Owusu the constituency Research and Elections officer, Mr. Ofori Constituency Financial secretary and 2ic Member of the Constituency Communications