ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

It’s more than GHS15billion – Godfred Bokpin exposes BoG over losses

  Tue, 05 May 2026
Headlines Economist, Professor Godfred Bokpin
TUE, 05 MAY 2026
Economist, Professor Godfred Bokpin

Economist, Professor Godfred Bokpin has stated that the headline figures around the Bank of Ghana’s losses don’t tell the full story, and the real burden will eventually land on taxpayers.

“It’s actually more than the GH¢15 billion being discussed,” he said on TV3.

He further explained that additional losses are captured in other parts of the financial statements.

He stressed that when viewed holistically, the impact spreads beyond the central bank. “All these losses sit on the public sector balance sheet. In the end, it is the taxpayer who carries it,” he noted.

Bokpin also questioned the celebration of fiscal gains, arguing that they may be misleading. “If the fiscal side had absorbed more of the stabilisation cost, the deficit would have looked much higher,” he explained.

He warned that recapitalising the central bank will come at a significant cost. “That money will have to come from somewhere, and it could have been used for schools, roads, or hospitals,” he added.

Background
The Bank of Ghana reported a GH¢15.63 billion operating loss in 2025, largely due to expensive interventions like Open Market Operations.

This follows years of heavy deficits, GH¢60.9 billion in 2022, GH¢10.5 billion in 2023, and GH¢9.48 billion in 2024, raising concerns about long-term fiscal sustainability.

-mynewsgh

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

AG withdraws charges against former buffer stock CEO Hanan and wife as EOCO re-arrests him AG withdraws charges against former buffer stock CEO Hanan and wife as EOCO re-a...

2 hours ago

Military clearing lands for Accra€“Kumasi expressway project Images and videos of military clearing lands for Accra–Kumasi expressway project

3 hours ago

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah What should give you satisfaction is that your work has helped saved Ghana from ...

3 hours ago

ECG announces emergency maintenance in Ashanti, Western Regions today ECG announces emergency maintenance in Ashanti, Western Regions today

3 hours ago

Police arrest two cocoa purchasing clerks for allegedly short-changing farmers in Dormaa Police arrest two cocoa purchasing clerks for allegedly short-changing farmers i...

3 hours ago

Korle-Bu doctors strike suspended, OPD services resume Tuesday Korle-Bu doctors strike suspended, OPD services resume Tuesday

3 hours ago

May 5: Cedi sells at GHS12.15 on forex market, drops to GHS11.23 on BoG interbank May 5: Cedi sells at GHS12.15 on forex market, drops to GHS11.23 on BoG interban...

4 hours ago

NAiMOS cracks down on multinational galamsey syndicate in Mankraso NAiMOS cracks down on multinational galamsey syndicate in Mankraso

4 hours ago

Ranking Member on Parliaments Finance Committee, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam Amin Adam runs to IMF to take action on BoG recapitalisation, gold sales and mon...

4 hours ago

PNDC era second gravest crime against humanity after slavery — Miracles Aboagye PNDC era second gravest crime against humanity after slavery — Miracles Aboagye

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line