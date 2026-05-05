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Death became normal to me, I was ready to face it; we were 62 but four of us were left – Ghanaian in Russia army recounts

  Tue, 05 May 2026
Social News Death became normal to me, I was ready to face it; we were 62 but four of us were left – Ghanaian in Russia army recounts
TUE, 05 MAY 2026

A Ghanaian man who managed to run away to Ghana from the Russian army has shared a disturbing account of life inside military-style battalions, where he says survival became increasingly rare.

He described moving through multiple units, where numbers steadily reduced due to casualties.

“In the third battalion we were 62… then only four of us remained,” he said on JoyNews as monitored by MyNewsGh.

He explained that each battalion carried different responsibilities, including frontline assault and logistical recovery missions.

“In the second battalion, you deliver food and even retrieve bodies from the field,” he revealed.

According to him, death became a routine part of the environment, with little emotional reaction from those remaining.

“With that place, death is something normal. People just disappear,” he said.

He added that he eventually found himself closer to direct combat roles, where survival odds dropped even further.

“When you reach the first battalion, it’s survivor mode,” he said.

He also revealed the emotional toll, admitting he had already mentally prepared for death at that stage.

“I told my brother I’m not coming back… because there was no return,” he stated.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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