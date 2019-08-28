Ghana Post Makes WAEC Checker Easier

Ghana Post has announced to the general public that, although WAEC checker cards are available at the various Ghana Post offices nationwide, parents or students can directly buy all WAEC e-vouchers by dialing *447*160# on their phones without having to come to any of their facilities.

With the penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity, businesses are increasingly adopting a mobile-first go to market strategy and the nations designated postal service operator is no exception.

In a brief interview with the Chief Commercial Officer of Ghana Post, Jonathan Ansah, he indicated the company has recently leveraged on technology to improve on service delivery.

“We are optimistic that parents would particularly find this payment system helpful in buying the WAEC e-vouchers to check their wards results and subsequently purchase the school placement cards. Businesses are also expected to make a little more margin since they can buy the WAEC e-vouchers at bulk.ghpostpay.com at a discounted rate. You don’t need to have a smartphone to access this; any mobile phone design does this”. Jonathan Ansah

Mr. Ansah also hinted that Ghana Post will soon launch a simple, user-friendly payment and collections platform that enables individuals, institutions and businesses access various financial services offered by Ghana Post from the comfort of their homes via the use of Visa, MasterCard or mobile money.

“Although we are yet to unveil our new GhPostpay App, the public can go ahead and download it from Playstore. A key feature of the GhPostpay App is the fact that parents who want to buy any of the West African Examination Council’s (WAEC) scratch cards, university forms or pay for their letterboxes do not need to go and queue in any of the facilitates.” He added

According to Ghana Post, some of the branches that provide e-service are also on standby assist parents and wards in checking results.

In the just ended Ghana Shippers Awards 2019, Ghana Post was awarded Excellence in Innovation and Technology for showcasing smart new services which approach the every day in new ways, enhance performances and spearhead that big change that no one even thought they needed until it was made.