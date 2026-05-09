Euroget De-Invest S.A. US$3 million judgement debt case adjourned; court awards GH¢2,000 costs

A High Court in Accra has adjourned to May 19, 2026 a petition filed by Top International Engineering Ghana Limited, seeking the insolvency and payment of more than US$3 million judgement debt owed by Euroget De-Invest S.A.

The adjournment was to enable Euroget De-Invest S.A., a general engineering and investment firm headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, to be re-served with court processes for the second time.

The Court, presided over by the General Jurisdiction 13 division, however awarded costs of GH¢2,000 in favour of Top International Engineering Ghana Limited, the plaintiff in the case.

When the matter was called on Monday, May 4, neither representatives of the defendant nor their lawyers were present in court.

Counsel for the plaintiff, Mr Peter Zwennes, told the court that the processes had been served on the defendant on April 28, 2026, yet they failed to appear.

He stressed the importance of the defendant's legal representatives appearing before the court and prayed for costs of GH¢5,000 against the defendant.

The court, however, awarded GH¢2,000.

Top International Engineering Ghana Limited, a civil and general construction engineering firm, is seeking an official winding-up order against Euroget De-Invest S.A. on grounds of insolvency, non-payment of judgement debt, and failure to satisfy a judgement entered against the company by the High Court on September 22, 2021.

The plaintiff is also seeking the appointment of an official liquidator or insolvency practitioner, as well as costs associated with the petition.

Court documents indicate that on December 5, 2022, the plaintiff obtained a garnishee order directing the Ministries of Finance, Health and Defence to appear before the court and show cause why monies belonging to the defendant in their accounts should not be paid to the plaintiff.

Subsequently, on March 27, 2024, the parties adopted terms of settlement executed on March 25, 2024, as a consent judgement.

The judgement involved an amount exceeding US$8 million relating to two hospital projects in Kumasi and Konongo.

Over the years, the defendant had reportedly paid part of the debt, while the plaintiff had also relied on garnishee proceedings to recover portions of the money through the attachment of the defendant's bank accounts.

However, more than US$3 million, excluding interest, remains outstanding.

The plaintiff maintains that despite the settlement agreement, the debt remains unpaid and has, therefore, petitioned the High Court to wind up Euroget De-Invest S.A. over insolvency and non-payment of the judgement debt.

GNA