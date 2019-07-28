Queens Court School Holds 10th Graduation Ceremony

Queens Court School located in Adjei-Kojo a suburb of Tema Metropolis in the Greater Accra Region has observed its 10th graduation ceremony at the forecourt of the school over the weekend on the theme: “My Generation, My Role.

The school which was established over a decade ago by Mrs. Ivy Ahiabor with the vision to set high standards of learning within the assembly has been able to execute its vision by providing a natural, holistic, child-centered learning environment that empowers and inspires the pupils and students to be creative, innovative and green leaders.

The occasion attended by parents, guardians and other invited guests, was characterized by poetry recital, cultural dance display, cadet/band display, martial arts, ballet dance, choreography, orchestra, live music and modeling staged by the pupils.

In a speech read on behalf of the Director of the by the administrative head, Mr. Sylvanus Mude on the theme: “my Generation, My Role”, he said, the school decided on the theme, because everyone has a role to play which would help improve Ghana.

“We decided on the theme ‘my generation, my role because we all have different roles to play to make our generation and Ghana better,” he said.

Mr. Sylvanus Mude urged students to see discipline as a tool for academic excellence.

According to him, the country could only make progress if “our generation” disciplined themselves through nurturing self-esteem and creating grounds for self- development.

In a speech delivered by Mrs. Theresa Tetteh, the deputy director, monitoring and supervision, Tema metro education office, at the event provided insight into the new curriculum for the next academic year.

“from September 2019/20 academic year, a new curriculum known as the standards-based curriculum for primary schools will be rolled out to replace the objective-based syllabus which is currently being used.

She said the replacement has been necessitated as a result of the current trend in globalization and technological advancement.

However, she added that “the review of the curriculum is to respond to the national priority of structure and content of the educational system from merely passing examinations to building character, values, and raising literate and confident citizens who can think critically”, she added.

Mr. Francis Kwame Atawuneh, an aspirant Assemblyman for Suncity – Borteyman, representing the MP of Tema West constituency, Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah was happy that the school through hard work and determination has achieved consistency in education and therefore, appealed to parents to invest more in the education of their children.

Mr. Bint Saeed, who chaired the affairs of the event advised the out-going students to take their time and build themselves academically, morally and physically and pursue their goals passionately, saying they could only meet their aspirations with proper focus on the life they choose to lead.

Some deserving pupils were awarded prizes and certificates.