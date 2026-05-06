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Gabriel Agambila urges Mahama to reconsider 24-hour economy initiative

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
Social News Gabriel Agambila urges Mahama to reconsider 24-hour economy initiative
WED, 06 MAY 2026

Mr. Gabriel Agambila, founder of Alagumgube, has appealed to President John Mahama to reconsider key aspects of the proposed 24-hour economy policy, citing serious security and social concerns.

According to Mr. Agambila, his recent return from a year-long stay in the Upper East Region revealed stark realities about life in Bolgatanga. He noted that the town becomes largely inactive after 8 p.m., with only a handful of shops operating beyond that time. This, he said, raises questions about the feasibility of implementing a 24-hour market system in such an environment.

He further pointed out that the main market in Bolgatanga has recorded multiple cases of armed robbery during the daytime, warning that extending trading hours into the night, particularly in markets expected to be located on the outskirts, could expose traders and patrons to heightened risks.

Mr. Agambila also highlighted cultural considerations, explaining that in some northern communities, movement at night is restricted once compound gates are closed, with even household heads sometimes resorting to unconventional means to re-enter their homes.

Beyond security, he expressed concerns about the potential social impact of a 24-hour economy, particularly on marriages. He suggested that the policy could inadvertently create situations that strain relationships, as many market participants are likely to be women who may face safety risks, while their absence at home could lead to other domestic challenges.

He is therefore advocating a more cautious approach, urging government to prioritise strengthening security and infrastructure in existing markets. Mr. Agambila recommends the installation of high-powered floodlights, as well as the provision of police posts, fire services, and healthcare facilities within current market centres before considering expansion to a 24-hour system.

His call adds to the growing public discourse on the practicality and safety implications of the proposed policy, especially in regions with unique socio-cultural dynamics.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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