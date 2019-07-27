Kingsley Amoakwah Is Not Our Association Chairman, He Was Impeached In 2018 For Stealing—Says UEW Senior Staff

Kingsley Amoakwah

The Management Committee of the Senior Staff Association of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has distanced itself from one Kingsley Amoakwah, for imposing himself as the Chairman of the Association.

Kingsley Amoakwah is said to have served a High Court writ to restrain Very Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni from holding himself as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University.

The members of the Association which comprises Winneba, Kumasi, Mampong and Ajumako campuses is asking the general public not to even take Kingsley Amoakwah serious having been impeached in 2018 for embezzling GHS34,800.00 of Association funds for which deductions are being effected monthly from his salary at the University, a statement issued by the Assistant Secretary of the Association Hector Owuahene-Acheampong has said.

“As Management of Senior Staff Association, UEW, we also want to state that, Mr. Kingsley Amoakwah is not abreast of issues concerning the Association. We, therefore, totally disassociate ourselves from all statements and actions that seek to represent the Association,” the statement emphasised.

This comes after the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Professor Mawutor Avoke and some staff who were dismissed stormed the university to take over its management.

According to Prof Avoke, his decision followed his clearance by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after he was indicted for abusing his office.

