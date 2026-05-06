Sam George graduates with Master of Laws

Samuel Nartey George aka Sam George

Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has achieved a significant academic milestone after earning a Master of Laws (LLM) in Professional Legal Practice.

In a post shared on social media, the Minister announced that he graduated from The University of Law at a ceremony held at the Barbican Centre.

He disclosed that he began the programme in 2023 and completed it in 2025, despite taking a break in 2024 to focus on election campaign activities. He described the journey as challenging, as he had to balance academic commitments with his political responsibilities and personal life.

According to him, the qualification now enables him to practice as a Solicitor in England and Wales—an accomplishment he views as both professionally and personally fulfilling.

Sam George also used his achievement to inspire others to pursue their ambitions, particularly goals that may have been postponed due to life’s challenges.

“I hope this inspires someone out there to pursue any dream that they have deferred. You never know what you can achieve until you start,” he stated.

He expressed heartfelt appreciation to God and to his wife, family, and friends for their continued support throughout his academic journey.