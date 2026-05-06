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How two alleged Ghanaian fraudsters were arrested after being lured to US for $50 million business deal

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Economy & Investments Lancaster and Arrangements arrested at US
WED, 06 MAY 2026 1
Lancaster and Arrangements arrested at US

Two Ghanaian social media personalities, widely known as “Lancaster” and “Arrangements,” have reportedly been arrested in the United States following what appears to be a carefully orchestrated law enforcement operation.

According to emerging reports, the duo allegedly linked to online fraud was lured to the U.S. under the pretence of securing a lucrative $50 million business deal. The supposed client is said to have insisted on their physical presence in order to finalize the transaction.

Sources indicate that their visa applications were processed and approved within a short period, reportedly as part of the broader plan to facilitate their entry into the country.

The suspects were allegedly sent a fake transaction alert indicating that a portion of the agreed sum had been paid. They were then instructed to travel to the United States to collect the remaining funds in person.

However, upon arrival, they were reportedly apprehended by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The arrests are believed to be part of a sting operation targeting individuals suspected of engaging in internet fraud schemes.

Reports further suggest that the two have since been arraigned before a U.S. court, although details of the charges and court proceedings remain unclear at this time.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 5/6/2026 6:16:50 PM

No more extradition application....it's that simple

Comments1
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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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